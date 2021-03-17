https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/views-joy-behar-says-antifa-fictitious-idea-not-real-thing-video/

Joy Behar of The View apparently doesn’t think Antifa exists.

During a recent broadcast, Behar suggested that the radical, far left group is fictitious and not real.

Do you think the business owners who have had their windows smashed in multiple cities over the last year feel that way?

FOX News reports:

The View’s Joy Behar: Violent left-wing group Antifa is ‘fictitious idea,’ not ‘a real thing’ “The View” co-host Joy Behar declared the far-left group Antifa is a “fictitious idea” and “not a real thing” on Monday despite its well-documented history of violence. The hosts reacted to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., saying he would have been concerned if the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was filled with members of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, instead of Donald Trump supporters. “If I was surrounded by people carrying weapons, people erecting nooses, screaming ‘hang Mike Pence,’ bludgeoning a police officer to death, I might be a little scared,” Behar said. “But Ron? No, he’s not scared of those people, he’s scared of this fictitious idea of Antifa. A thing that doesn’t even exist.” Conservative co-host Meghan McCain later said the idea Antifa doesn’t exist is “factually inaccurate and a lie,” but the fiery Behar didn’t appreciate the retort… McCain shot back, “I’m not saying they were involved in the Capitol siege, I’m saying they exist.” “That’s all, I’m done,” Behar said. “You said it was a fantasy. You said Antifa doesn’t exist and it’s a fantasy,” McCain said. “It’s an idea, it’s not a real thing,” Behar said as the show cut to a commercial break.

See the video below:

Here’s ABC’s @TheView co-host Joy Behar claiming Antifa doesn’t exist during a segment on Sen. Ron Johnson’s comments that he would’ve been afraid of the Capitol rioters had they been Antifa. “He’s scared of this fictitious idea of Antifa, a thing that doesn’t even exist.” pic.twitter.com/8SCtumxiZv — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) March 15, 2021

Joy would defend the radical left if they burned down the White House.

She is a blind partisan.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

