http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/x8mgZBNIa3Y/the-wuhan-flu-one-year-later.php

As we know, it about a year ago that we began the two-week lockdown to “flatten the curve,” which will linger in the annals of government doublespeak for a long time, since “two weeks” turned out to mean “a year.” Somewhere along the way, it became “racist” to call it the “Wuhan virus,” which must be insulting to the West Nile virus, the Spanish influenza of 1918, the Zika virus, the Hong Kong flu, and all the other viruses named for their geographical place of origin that never got the protection of political correctness.

In any case, good to have a look back at how the media discussed the virus a year ago, courtesy of the Media Research Center:







Share this: Twitter

Facebook

