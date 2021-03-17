https://thehill.com/homenews/news/543562-trump-on-possible-meghan-2024-presidential-bid-i-hope-that-happens

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden faces GOP’s immigration and filibuster offensive Democrats play defense on border crisis Biden’s big difference? Diversity MORE in an interview late Tuesday said that he is hopeful that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan MarkleSharon Osbourne accused of using racist, homophobic slurs on ‘The Talk’ Prince Harry has had ‘not productive’ talks with Charles, William since Oprah interview: report Buckingham Palace hires outside law firm to investigate bullying claims MORE, runs for the White House in 2024, saying her candidacy might compel him to jump into the race as well.

“Mr. president, what was your take on Meghan Markle Meghan MarkleSharon Osbourne accused of using racist, homophobic slurs on ‘The Talk’ Prince Harry has had ‘not productive’ talks with Charles, William since Oprah interview: report Buckingham Palace hires outside law firm to investigate bullying claims MORE now saying — meeting with Democratic operatives, she may want to run for president?” Fox News host Maria Bartiromo Maria Sara BartiromoTrump blames Biden for border crisis Trump says election ‘should have been overturned’ Trump: Supreme Court should be ‘ashamed’ for not reversing Biden win MORE asked Trump during a wide-ranging interview.

“I hope that happens,” Trump responded. “If that happened, I think I’d have an even stronger feeling toward running,” adding he’s “not a fan” of Meghan.

Former President Trump is asked by Fox’s @MariaBartiromo about Meghan Markle reportedly meeting with Dem operatives about running for President: “If that happened, I think I’d have an even stronger feel toward running.” pic.twitter.com/2SVBjUbvWO — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) March 16, 2021

The former Meghan Markle sent shockwaves through the international community this month when she and her husband, Prince Harry Prince HarryPrince Harry has had ‘not productive’ talks with Charles, William since Oprah interview: report Michelle Obama: Meghan’s racism allegations not a surprise Prince Philip leaves hospital after heart surgery MORE, accused members of the British royal family of racism, saying some in Buckingham Palace had openly wondered how dark the couple’s baby might be.

Meghan, an American actress, is biracial.

“This went on for the last few months of our pregnancy, where I’m going, ‘hold on a second,'” she told Oprah Winfrey, saying she was upset at “the idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be.”

Queen Elizabeth II issued a statement days later saying the royal family was saddened by the accusations.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the queen said. “Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

Trump defended the queen and the royal family during the Fox News appearance.

“I happen to think, I know the queen, as you know. I have met with the queen and I think the queen is a tremendous person, and I am not a fan of Meghan,” he said.

