Former President Donald Trump says that President Joe Biden’s “crisis” at the U.S. southern border is set to “destroy our country.”

What are the details?

Speaking with Fox’s Maria Bartiromo during Tuesday’s “Fox News Primetime,” Trump said that illegal immigrants are “coming in from everywhere.”

“[Mexican President Lopez Obrador] is a great gentleman,” the former president told Bartiromo. “We had a very good relationship. They had 28,000 soldiers on our border while we were building the wall … and they were also stopping them at their northern border by Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala.”

“Today,” Trump warned, “they are coming in. You take a look. They are coming in from foreign countries. I see they are coming in from Yemen. They are coming in from the Middle East. They are coming in from everywhere. They are dropping them off and they are pouring into our country. It is a disgrace.”

Trump warned that if Biden doesn’t put a stop to an influx of mass migration, “They are going to destroy our country if we don’t do something about it.”

He also predicted that the surge would become “much worse,” and blasted Biden for dropping the ball on border security.

“Frankly, our country can’t handle [the increase in migrants],” he said. “It is a crisis like we have rarely had, and certainly we have never had on the border. But it is going to get much worse.”

Anything else?



Trump also took aim at Biden earlier in March over the U.S-Mexico border crisis.

In a statement, the former president said, “Our border is now totally out of control thanks to the disastrous leadership of Joe Biden. Our great Border Patrol and ICE agents have been disrespected, demeaned, and mocked by the Biden Administration.”

“A mass incursion into the country by people who should not be here is happening on an hourly basis, getting worse by the minute,” he continued. “Many have criminal records, and many others have and are spreading covid. Interior enforcement has been shut down — criminals that were once promptly removed by our Administration are now being released back onto the street to commit heinous and violent crimes.”

