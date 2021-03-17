https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/03/17/tucker-carlson-goes-in-hard-on-joe-bidens-immigration-disaster-and-its-a-must-watch-n345126
About The Author
Related Posts
Georgia SecState Raffensperger Talks Trump Phone Call With Stephanopoulos: 'We're Playing Rumor Whack-a-Mole Daily'
January 4, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy