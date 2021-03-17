https://www.theepochtimes.com/updates-on-ccp-virus-st-patricks-day-to-be-largely-virtual-in-nyc-for-2nd-year_3737337.html

A largely virtual St. Patrick’s Day was held in New York City on Wednesday morning, one year after the annual parade celebrating Irish heritage was canceled because of the pandemic.

People staying home can take in a 5 p.m. program on the Catholic Faith Network featuring parade leaders and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the head of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York, and TV station WNBC will broadcast “St. Patrick’s Day: A Celebration For All” at 7 p.m.

3 Bangladeshi Patients Die in Hospital Fire

Three patients hospitalized after contracting the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus died in a fire in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, on Wednesday, officials said.

The patients, who were using ventilators in the hospital’s intensive-care unit, died after the fire triggered an evacuation, said Nazmul Haque, director of the hospital. It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, a fire service official said.

Trump Recommends Americans Get a Vaccine

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday advised Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a disease that is caused by the CCP virus, commonly referred to as the novel coronavirus.

“I would recommend it. And I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly,” Trump said during an interview with Fox News. He also said Americans have freedoms “and we have to live by that, and I agree with that also.”

EU Chief Says AstraZeneca Shortfalls Slow Vaccine Campaign

The European Union’s chief executive criticized Anglo-Swedish vaccine-maker AstraZeneca on Wednesday, accusing the embattled pharmaceutical company of delaying Europe’s CCP virus vaccination campaign and warning that the EU is weighing export bans to ensure supplies.

“AstraZeneca has unfortunately under-produced and under-delivered, and this painfully, of course, reduced the speed of the vaccination campaign,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters.

AstraZeneca’s formula is one of three vaccines in use on the continent. But the escalating concern is another setback for the EU’s vaccination drive.

Rand Paul Suggests People Who Had Virus Don’t Need Vaccine

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Tuesday suggested people like himself who have had the CCP virus and recovered do not need to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“About 30 million people have gotten the infection naturally like myself. The interesting thing is that [there is] no more than a handful of reports of people getting it again, so there’s every indication that having been infected with it provides strong, natural immunity,” Paul told reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Brazil’s Death Toll Reaches Highest Daily Record to Date

Brazil reported 2,841 COVID-19-related fatalities on Tuesday, its highest daily death toll since the pandemic began, according to the health ministry.

The country’s total death toll now stands at 282,127. Additionally, 83,926 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total caseload to 11,603,535.

Zachary Stieber, Reuters, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

