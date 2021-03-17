https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-facts-matter-march-17-released-phone-record-exposes-fake-quotes-washington-post-issues-correction_3738664.html

Video: Facts Matter (March 17): Released Phone Record Exposes Fake Quotes, Washington Post Issues Correction

Two months ago, the Washington Post published a story based on a single anonymous source that claimed that President Donald Trump pressured a Georgia investigator over the phone. However, after the phone recordings were revealed, they had to issue a massive correction—as none of the quotes were true.

Meanwhile, in Iowa, a Republican lawmaker who won her seat in 2020 is now facing efforts from the Democrats in Congress to unseat her.