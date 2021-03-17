https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-facts-matter-march-17-released-phone-record-exposes-fake-quotes-washington-post-issues-correction_3738664.html

Video: Facts Matter (March 17): Released Phone Record Exposes Fake Quotes, Washington Post Issues Correction

Two months ago, the Washington Post published a story based on a single anonymous source that claimed that President Donald Trump pressured a Georgia investigator over the phone. However, after the phone recordings were revealed, they had to issue a massive correction—as none of the quotes were true.

Meanwhile, in Iowa, a Republican lawmaker who won her seat in 2020 is now facing efforts from the Democrats in Congress to unseat her.

Facts Matter is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...