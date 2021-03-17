https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/17/wapos-karen-attiah-calls-on-media-to-do-better-by-assuming-massage-parlor-shooting-suspect-is-racist-because-hes-white/

Some of our bravest Guardians of Truth are having a really, really difficult time coming to terms with the fact that the deadly shootings at Atlanta-area massage parlors might not have been racially motivated after all.

See, the suspect says he went on a shooting spree to get revenge for his sex addiction, but he’s a white guy, so there’s no reason to believe he was motivated by anything other than anti-Asian white supremacy, even though not all the victims were Asian.

But WaPo Global Opinions editor Karen Attiah sees media outlets reporting Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds’ remarks without accusing him of lying, so she’s gonna need them to “DO BETTER”:

“The white man who murdered several Asian women told the police he’s not racist, so it must be true.” -Media, basically Guys. DO BETTER. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) March 17, 2021

“The white man is obviously racist because all white people are racist.” — Karen Attiah, basically.

“The white man is racist, no matter what he says.” –Media, basically Guys. DO BETTER. https://t.co/UqjBsrMxK3 — Taxpayer1234 Neanderthal (@Taxpayers1234) March 17, 2021

So society has gotten to the point where mass murderers aren’t ashamed of being a murderer, but they are of being a racist? Is that the logic we’re going with? https://t.co/pGbTHR6aFK — BoilerCat (@BoilerCat54) March 17, 2021

By this logic we should be skeptical of murderers who claim they did it for racial reasons, which is really weird. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 17, 2021

Others are pointing out how dumb and dangerous this is, but it’s worth reiterating. I have no idea what this evil monster’s motivations were, but Karen Attiah’s insinuations CANNOT be our *standard* of how we judge crimes committed by caucasians. (1/2) https://t.co/GKiTwXAwdX — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) March 17, 2021

If so, there’d be no way a white person can commit a crime against a non-white person for any reason but race. And this is a very, very bad implication, in large part because it diminishes the victim to merely his/her race. (2/2) — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) March 17, 2021

When are Karen Attiah and her fellow racebaiting goons going to DO BETTER?

You can’t determine guilt or motivation based on skin color. The media should report the facts available at the time, not the story that fits your prejudices. https://t.co/sF8tS827Ew — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 17, 2021

