The Aplets & Cotlets store at the Liberty Orchards factory in Cashmere, WA will close later this year after 101 years in business. (Feliks Banel/KIRO Radio)

Love ’em or hate ’em, Aplets & Cotlets, a strongly flavored variation on a fruit candy known as “Turkish Delight,” have been a Northwest fixture for decades. But now, they’re going away forever.

The company that makes the powdered-sugar covered chewy candies in Cashmere, Washington, west of Wenatchee along Highway 2, is going out of business later this year. Liberty Orchards, which was founded 101 years ago, told the Wenatchee World on Tuesday that the company had been looking for a buyer for the past three years, but no takers were found.

Social media reactions Wednesday morning – and this radio historian’s personal experience – seem to indicate that some Northwesterners love Aplets & Cotlets, while others scratch their heads and don’t quite understand the candy’s appeal.

KIRO Radio has reached out to Liberty Orchards President Greg Taylor and to officials at the City of Cashmere for more on this developing story.

