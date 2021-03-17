https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-atlanta-police-hold-press-conference-on-massage-parlor-killings/

Georgia shooting suspect may have ‘sexual addiction’

ATLANTA (AP) — A man accused of killing eight people, most of whom were of Asian descent, at massage parlors in the Atlanta area told police the attack was not racially motivated and that he had a “sexual addiction.”

Officials did not say that Robert Aaron Long, 21, ever went to the parlors where the shootings occurred. They also said he was planning to go to Florida in a plot to attack “some type of porn industry.”

“He made indicators that he has some issues, potentially sexual addiction, and may have frequented some of these places in the past,” said Sheriff Frank Reynolds, of Cherokee County.

He said it was too early to tell if it was racially motivated — “but the indicators right now are it may not be. We believe that he frequented these places in the past and maybe have been lashing out.”