http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SLsbL7xrD6I/

President Joe Biden’s homeland defense secretary — Alejandro Mayorkas — faces a House oversight hearing today, where he will defend his plans to expand immigration levels by opening side doors in the nation’s immigration law.

On Tuesday, Mayorkas outlined his plan to expand immigration above the roughly one million immigrants annually scheduled by Congress.

“For years, the asylum system has been badly in need of reengineering,” said the March 16 statement by Mayorkas. He continued:

In addition to improving the process by which unaccompanied children are placed with family or sponsors, we will be issuing a new regulation shortly and taking other measures to implement the long-needed systemic reforms. We will shorten from years to months the time it takes to adjudicate an asylum claim while ensuring procedural safeguards and enhancing access to counsel.

Mayorkas is a lawyer and also a strong supporter of the unpopular claim the United States is a “Nation of Immigrants,” not of Americans. So he can argue his immigration expansion plans complies with the nation’s complex and loopholed immigration law, major parts of which have been written by agency regulators and pro-migration judges. Mayorkas wrote:

We are keeping our borders secure, enforcing our laws, and staying true to our values and principles … I came to this country as an infant, brought by parents who understood the hope and promise of America. Today, young children are arriving at our border with that same hope. We can do this.

Read more here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

