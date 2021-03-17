https://www.theblaze.com/news/arizona-mayor-biden-administration-no-info-illegal-immigrants

Gila Bend, Arizona, Mayor Chris Riggs has had it with the Biden administration’s handling of the ongoing border crisis (which the White House still refuses to admit is a crisis).

According to Riggs, there’s a deluge of illegal aliens coming to his town, courtesy of the federal government, and the administration is keeping him and his fellow residents in the dark about what it has planned.

What’s going on?

Riggs told Fox News’ “Your World” Monday that Gila Bend is being made into what the outlet called “a waypoint for illegal immigrants captured by federal authorities.”

The mayor said his community is “very economically depressed” and cannot handle a massive influx of illegals.

But the feds don’t appear to care, as the Border Patrol prepares to drop people off in Gila Bend and force the town to fend for itself, Riggs said.

“We can barely afford to take care of the people that we have here in our community now, and as of the second [of March], the Border Patrol advised us that they’re going to drop people off here and [say], ‘They’re your problem,'” he said. “We just do not have the ability to care for these people. Quite frankly, it’s going to cost us tens of thousands of dollars a year to be able just to provide them with a bottle of water and a sandwich when they get dropped off.”

According to Riggs, President Joe Biden’s border officials are refusing to give him any information about the plan or the people who are reportedly going to be shipped there — including the number of illegals and their COVID infection rates.

“We are completely in the dark,” Riggs said.

“I have a lot of seniors and elders here … that are susceptible to COVID,” he added, “and now you’re going to drop people off here?”

The mayor said he has asked the government for crime and health information to keep his people safe — especially considering Gila Bend has not seen the same COVID outbreaks that the rest of Arizona has — but that the feds have given him nothing.

“We’ve asked [for] documentation, some kind of documentation. Give us something. We’re still not getting anything,” Riggs said. “We’re really frustrated with how we’re being treated for a crisis that [the federal government] started.”

Riggs said Gila Bend has seen a massive increase in foot traffic and a surge in “drug mules like I’ve never seen before.”

“It needs to stop. And the federal government has to step up and do their job,” he said. “They’re the ones who created this problem; they need to fix it.”

