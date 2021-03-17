https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/17/welcome-to-team-reality-ny-mags-jonathan-chait-notices-the-scientific-rationale-for-closing-schools-is-disintegrating/

Teachers unions are running out of excuses for not reopening schools, and New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait has noticed a couple more reasons why:

Wow, somebody’s running afoul of the preferred narrative and maybe even risking one of those “possible misinformation” tags from social media.

Perhaps.

This is from a recent New York Times report:

“Pulled out of thin air” is going to be the main takeaway after an honest examination of Covid-era “science” has been performed.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...