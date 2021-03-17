https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/17/welcome-to-team-reality-ny-mags-jonathan-chait-notices-the-scientific-rationale-for-closing-schools-is-disintegrating/

Teachers unions are running out of excuses for not reopening schools, and New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait has noticed a couple more reasons why:

The scientific rationale for closing schools is disintegrating, and the social damage is piling up. Just open them all. https://t.co/dpJmgLdT2b — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) March 17, 2021

“It’s almost like it was pulled out of thin air.” The NYT has more on the arbitrary 6′ distance rule that has made full reopening impossible for schools: https://t.co/EqXItutKlt — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) March 17, 2021

Wow, somebody’s running afoul of the preferred narrative and maybe even risking one of those “possible misinformation” tags from social media.

Someone is bucking for excommunication from the left. https://t.co/fhZTMBD1Ml — Reverend Doctor Jill Biden Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 17, 2021

Perhaps.

It was never truly there past the first few weeks. But yes, indeed. https://t.co/TmvGcMP7bs — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 17, 2021

Occasionally he gets thing right. https://t.co/SaaoWwqmUt — Megawatt Herb Drench (@mdrache) March 17, 2021

Don’t often agree with Chait so completely. Open em up https://t.co/19sg8F9a1b — Akiva Cohen (@AkivaMCohen) March 17, 2021

So many of us have been fighting for this…but we’ve been treated like “science deniers” while we watched our kids unravel mentally and emotionally. My kid has the family structure to support him, what the hell has this done to those less fortunate. #OpenSchoolsNow @NYSEDNews https://t.co/vny21twSQK — Former Dem/Person Without a Party (@savvygray83) March 17, 2021

This is from a recent New York Times report:

And just like that, poof, another media curtain drops – https://t.co/FV2U8OZSux pic.twitter.com/qbd2MLo3i8 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 17, 2021

“Pulled out of thin air” is going to be the main takeaway after an honest examination of Covid-era “science” has been performed.

