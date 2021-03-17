https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-news-why-it-matters/columbia-university-graduation-by-race-income

Columbia University is set to have six additional ceremonies for their graduates next month, separated by race, income, and other self-identifying factors such as if they’re part of the LGBTQ+ community, in what the school is calling “Multicultural Graduation Celebrations.”

According to an announcement posted on the university’s website, offering separate graduation ceremonies for Native Americans, Asian, Latino, black, or low-income students, as well as a “Lavender” graduation for the LGBTQ+ community, is intended to “invite community members to reflect on personal growth and community experiences that have impacted their time as students through to graduation.”

On this episode of “The News & Why it Matters,” Sara Gonzales, Elijah Schaffer, and Sydney Watson discussed this latest example of how critical race theory is affecting America’s schools and asked what could be more unifying than separating students for their final college experience?

Watch the video below:

Want more from The News & Why It Matters?

To enjoy more roundtable rundowns of the top stories of the day, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

