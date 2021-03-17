https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6051ef405db3705aa0ac42a2
Australia’s spy agency is shifting the focus on how it describes the enemies it hunts. From now on, the Australian Security Intelligence Agency (ASIO) will use the term ‘religiously motivated’ instead…
In one victory, L.A. has renamed a playground for the Black teenager who was shot at a South Central liquor store in 1991…
Los Angeles, California – A police officer was shot in the face and a suspect was killed in an exchange of…
High school students The Times spoke to have struggled with online learning, and they miss their friends. But they’ve worked to cope and seek out hope….
San Diego, Riverside, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties were among those freed from the most-stringent tier in California’s reopening plan…