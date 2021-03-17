https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/17/whoops-jen-psaki-trips-all-over-the-media-in-rush-to-blame-trumps-use-of-term-wuhan-virus/

As you know, the shootings at Atlanta-area spas that took the lives of eight people — six of them Asian-Americans — has the Left running with a new narrative even though so far there’s no evidence the attacks were racially motivated.

At today’s White House briefing, Jen Psaki was asked about former President Trump’s use of the term “Wuhan virus” (he’s also referred to the “China virus”) and said “there’s no question” about something:

Jen Psaki says that there is “no question” that Trump calling the coronavirus the “Wuhan virus” has “elevated threats against Asian-Americans” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 17, 2021

WH’s @PressSec connects yesterday’s mass shooting to Trump: “There’s no question some of the damaging rhetoric we saw during the prior administration … has elevated threats against Asian-Americans.” pic.twitter.com/eiAJARolgw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2021

First off, there are plenty of holes in Psaki’s attempted logic, or lack thereof…

I didn’t realize Trump had that effect on the largely minority perpetrators of anti-Asian attacks in such obviously Republican cities like New York and San Francisco. https://t.co/dlFVUb7yom — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 17, 2021

Narrator: There are questions https://t.co/Din4AMoT7W — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 17, 2021

Unbelievable. The gunman said it had nothing to do with race. It was about temptations. — [email protected] Trouble With Justice (@Thetroublewit) March 17, 2021

“Never let a crisis go to waste,” as Rahm Emanuel once advised the Democrats.

But if Psaki wants to criticize people who used the term, she should also call out some in the media:

How culpable is CNN in rising racist attacks against Asian Americans? @PressSec pic.twitter.com/uCbXD8g94F — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 17, 2021

I assume the same applies to Acosta? pic.twitter.com/rFkABRDfiQ — Goon (@Oakely_Dokely) March 17, 2021

And it happened a lot:

If “Wuhan virus” is bad who in the media wants to be first to step up and punish themselves?

