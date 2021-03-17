https://www.theblaze.com/news/woman-detained-in-texas-for-second-time-in-days-after-refusing-to-wear-mask

A woman seen in a viral video being forcibly removed by police from a Texas bank last week for refusing to wear a mask or leave the premises has found herself in handcuffs again.

Terry Lynn Wright, 65, of Grants Pass, Oregon, was arrested Wednesday, after officers in another Texas city were called to remove her from an Office Depot for the same reason she was hauled out of the bank days before.

What are the details?



Wright made headlines on March 11 after bodycam video showed her confrontation with police in Galveston Texas, when officers were called over her refusal to wear a mask at a Bank of America location.

Wright insisted that she had every right to be inside the bank since she holds an account at the institution, but bank employees, fellow customers, and the officer on the scene disagreed.

The retiree was taken to the ground after repeatedly refusing to wear a mask or to leave the bank on her own accord, and she sustained injuries to one of her feet in the process.







VIDEO: Woman arrested for refusing to wear face mask at Galveston bank



www.youtube.com



Instead of being arrested that day, Wright was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The Washington Post reported that according to a GPD spokeswoman, “Wright was taken into custody and was set to be arrested but was then immediately taken to the hospital complaining of foot pain.”

The spokesperson said over the weekend that Wright “will be arrested on the warrant” the department issued on allegations of trespass and resisting arrest.

That’s what happened on Wednesday, when Texas City police were called to an Office Depot “after Wright was asked to leave the store by employees for refusing to cover her face,” KTRK-TV reported, citing the department.

The outlet also reported:

Wright was taken into custody on warrants related to the Galveston incident on March 11 and no additional charges were filed, police said. She was transported to the Galveston County Jail.

Anything else?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) lifted the state’s mask mandate earlier this month, saying businesses should decide for themselves what COVID-19 precautions to take on their properties. Many businesses still enforce their own mask restrictions on customers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

