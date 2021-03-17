https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/wth-8-year-old-social-media-star-dating-13-year-old-influencer-moms-blessing/

An 8-year-old Ukrainian social media star has revealed that she is dating a 13-year-old fellow influencer, with her mother’s blessing.

The scandal has resulted in a massive uproar in the nation — especially considering that the girl’s mother, Darya Makhanets, who runs her social media accounts, has been posting disturbing photos of the child with the teenager.

In one now-deleted post, the teenager posted a photo of the child brushing her teeth in her underwear. In another, the two appear to be in bed with each other.

The child, Milana Makhanets, has almost seven million followers on Singaporean video-sharing app Likee, a TikTok-style platform popular with Russian and Ukrainian kids. She also has over a half a million followers on Instagram. Many of them appear to be pretty open about being pedophiles.

The teenage boy, Pasha Pai, also has nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram.

A since-deleted post on the account run by her mother, they announced “Pasha and I are now a couple,” along with a photo of the teen towering over the young child.

Other inappropriate photos included the girl sitting on the teenagers lap wearing thigh high boots, the two looking at a phone in bed, photos of them kissing, and, according to a report from RT, “another photo published by Pasha shows the two shackled together while Milana brushes her teeth in her underwear.”

The more scandalous photos have since been deleted.

After facing a wave of backlash over the seemingly clear abuse of her child, the mother wrote on her personal account “this is their life, and they will figure it out on their own.”

RT noted that a lawyer named Anna Malyar, claimed that Milana’s “mother made a seductive woman out of an eight-year-old girl for perverts.”

Ukrainian journalist and former politician Igor Mosiychuk wrote, “All this promotion on Mila and Pasha’s social networks is very, very close to child pornography and is a breeding ground, which, like honey, attracts and stimulates pedophiles to act.”

Many are now calling for the police to get involved.

Instagram has not removed any of the accounts involved.

