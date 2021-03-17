https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/wth-joe-biden-makes-story-turkey-immigrants-central-america-saving-border-2014/

George Stephanopoulos held a sitdown interview with Joe Biden that aired on Wednesday.

During the interview, Joe Biden made up this story about Turkey and immigrants and his $800 billion bill to study on Central America.

Joe Biden: You may remember when we had the unaccompanied children at the border when Barack was president. He called me back. I was in Turkey and he said you take care of this. And I was able to get a bipartisan bill passed for almost $800 billion to go to the root cause on why people are leaving (Central America). Why are they leaving El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras? Because they’re in terrible circumstances because of natural disasters and hurricanes, gangs or violence.

First of all, it is true there was a surge of alien children at the US southern border in early 2014.

Here’s the video.

Just like the situation today, the reason for this massive surge in 2014 was because the Obama regime advertised and offered free “escort services for unaccompanied alien children” coming to the United States.

According to FactCheck.org:

The recent wave of publicity concerning the tens of thousands of unaccompanied children from Central America being apprehended at the southwest border has unleashed a flood of emails from readers. Many of the emails refer, directly or indirectly, to a request for information submitted Jan. 29 by the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on the Federal Business Opportunities website titled “Escort Services for Unaccompanied Alien Children.”

So was Joe Biden called back from Turkey in 2014 to deal with a surge at the border?

Joe Biden made a trip to Turkey in November 2014 to discuss the ISIS crisis in Syria-Iraq. Biden spoke at the Atlantic Council Economic and Energy Summit, met with His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, and visited the Süleymaniye Mosque, the largest in Istanbul.

He also traveled to Ukraine and Morocco before his visit to Turkey where he had ruffled feathers with Erdogan the month before.

Biden visited Cyprus in May 2014.

Joe Biden apologized to Turkey earlier in the year in October 2014 for suggesting that the Turkish leader had admitted that Turkey made mistakes by allowing foreign fighters allied with the Islamic State.

Joe Biden again visited Turkey in 2016 following the failed coup attempt.

It does not appear that Joe Biden was called home in a hurry due to the border crisis.

This is likely just another Joe Biden exaggeration.

In fact it is not clear if anything he said in the exchange was truthful and accurate.

Of course, political hack George Stephanopoulos did not follow up with Joe on his wild Turkish story.

