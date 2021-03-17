https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/you-vote-should-sports-teams-be-kept-segregated-sex-or-be-open-transgender?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Numerous bills in state houses across the country seek to keep collegiate sports teams segregated solely by biological gender, heading off attempts by activists to allow transgender athletes to join the team of the sex they identify with.

Advocates of those bills claim that sex-segregated sports ensure fairness between males and females based on their athletic abilities. LGBTQ activists, meanwhile, claim the bills are discriminatory and prevent transgender-identified athletes from fully taking part in society.

Here’s your chance to weigh in:

