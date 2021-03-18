https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/18/3-sources-tell-rcp-that-rep-adam-kinzinger-lobbied-for-his-wife-to-join-the-trump-white-house-comms-team/

RealClearPolitics has a new piece up quoting from multiple sources accusing anti-Trump GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Ilinois of lobbying for his wife to get a job on the Trump White House’s comms team:

Dan Scavino hinted back in December that there was more to Kinzinger’s impeachment vote back but he didn’t get into specifics:

And today’s RCP article adds to that with the suggestion that the two are tied together:

Alyssa Farah says it’s not true, however, and Kinzinger “didn’t need to” lobby on his wife’s behalf:

But that’s really not the point, right? This signals that Kinzinger was totally fine with EVERYTHING ELSE Trump had done as president to the point where he felt comfortable that his wife would be part of the team:

What a hack.

