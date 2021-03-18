https://patriotpost.us/articles/78504-a-dimwitted-dem-diversionary-tactic-2021-03-18

Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has a name right out of central casting. Sadly, it all goes downhill from there. The conspiracy-mongering Democrat just can’t seem to shake his obsession with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

As the Washington Examiner’s Mica Soellner reports, “A top [sic] Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee resurfaced the Supreme Court hearings of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, requesting Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the FBI’s background check on the judge, which he said was ‘fake.’ Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse asked Garland to look into four separate Trump-era investigations, which he said ‘evaded oversight’ when they were conducted. The investigation into the sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh was ‘politically constrained’ and potentially made up, the Rhode Island Democrat wrote.”

It’s rich indeed when a Democrat levels charges of fakery at the FBI’s investigation into then-Judge Kavanaugh. And it’ll be interesting to see how AG Garland handles this, given his agonizing history with the Supreme Court. The fakery, of course, was in the bogus sexual misconduct charges leveled against Kavanaugh during his 2018 Supreme Court confirmation hearings, including those that came from the Democrats’ star witness, “Dr.” Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of having sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school.

As it turned, out, there were no verifiable facts, there was no corroboration from eyewitnesses, and there was no forensic evidence of any sexual misconduct of the sort alleged by Blasey Ford. And Whitehouse — and every other Senate Democrat — knew it. In fact, there’s precious little evidence that Blasey Ford ever even met Brett Kavanaugh. And his other crackpot accusers, such as Deborah Ramirez, had even less credibility. Kavanaugh steadfastly denied the claims, just as common sense and fundamental decency denied the claims. And yet.

Could it be that Whitehouse is playing favorites here? Or perhaps creating a diversion from the sexual misconduct of those in his own party? We don’t recall him raising much of a ruckus about the far more credible allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo — perpetrated while he was governor, not a high school student — or those leveled against Joe Biden, who was a sitting senator at the time of the alleged offense. *Nothing to see there, folks.

For what it’s worth, here’s Whitehouse’s 10-page letter to Garland. If nothing else, it offers a window into the mind of a long-winded and paranoid senator.

Whitehouse “has a penchant for conspiracy theories,” as The Wall Street Journal notes. “His chief obsession is that the Supreme Court is controlled by what he calls ‘dark money.’ Now he appears to be in the grip of a new theory that the FBI, perhaps at the behest of powerful political forces, is covering up evidence of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual misconduct as a teenager.”

Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse was a bit less charitable in his comments. “If senators want to join conspiracy theory book clubs, wear tinfoil hats, and talk about Roswell, that’s their prerogative, but this is something more sinister,” said Sasse, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

And who are we to argue?

As the Journal concludes, “The Senator thinks shadowy players were pulling the strings behind the scenes. … Perhaps he should consult Christopher Steele to see if the Kremlin did it. The internet, the social isolation of the pandemic, and our polarized politics have caused too many people to indulge in wild conspiracy theories. But when a U.S. Senator calls on the executive branch to treat unsupported claims against a sitting Supreme Court Justice like a cold case file, he is splashing around in the fever swamps and clearly needs an intervention.”

