https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/03/18/absolute-cringe-joe-biden-seems-to-forget-hes-president-and-not-kamala-during-wh-speech-watch-n345860
About The Author
Related Posts
Marvel Comics Introduces a New and Gay Captain America
March 16, 2021
Rush Limbaugh Tribute on WAAM Radio in Ann Arbor Michigan
February 21, 2021
Lindsay Graham and Jonathan Turley Stomp All Over the Dems' Impeachment Trial Dreams With a Little Reality
January 17, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy