The Mayor of Milwaukee, Tom Barrett, reportedly expressed his “complete surprise” that child court Judge Brett Blomme — who “previously headed up an LGBTQ organization that fundraised for ‘drag queen story hour’ among other programs” — was arrested on “tentative” charges of possession of child pornography.

As reported by the Daily Wire, “The Wisconsin Department of Justice reportedly began an investigation into Blomme after receiving a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the complaint, which also alleges that Blomme shared child pornography with other Kik users through private chats and messaging groups on 27 separate occasions. The complaint lists descriptions of the videos, which are both graphic and disturbing. Some of the videos involve toddlers and other very young children.”

Brett Blomme “was taken into custody by special agents with the state Division of Criminal Investigation,” the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported, citing a statement. Mayor Barrett said “The allegations are alarming,” and that “The reports of the arrest came as a complete surprise.”

For those who have been paying attention, such an arrest is far from a complete surprise.

“Drag Queen Story Hour” — which the organization led by Bloome described as capturing “the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models” — is itself part of an open effort to sexualize children, exposing them to drastically inappropriate scenarios and situations.

One such shocking example was reported by the Daily Wire in October 2019, after photos showed that “drag queen performer named ‘Sasha Sota’ repeatedly exposed himself while reading to young children during a recent ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ event at a taxpayer-funded library in Minnesota.”

“The drag queen ‘strode in suggestively past the children, sitting down in a chair before several preschool-aged girls with his legs spread wide, exposing his nylon covered crotch in front of children sitting at eye level,’ and ‘…did this often while reading nervously before the children.’”

As if the “nervous” exposure of genitalia to children isn’t evidence enough that such behavior is an exhibition of child abuse, it’s important to also understand that Bloome is not the first person associated with “Drag Queen Story Hours” who has been caught up in accusations of sexual offenses.

In 2019, for example, the Houston Public Library admitted that they allowed a convicted sex offender to read to children “as young as two” after “failing to perform a basic background check.” The man had been “previously charged for sexually assaulting a child,” who was eight-years-old at the time.

Another registered sex offender, William Travis Dees, was reportedly found to have participated in the “Space City Sisters,” another drag queen story hour troop in Houston.

The fact that such events and organizations attract sexual predators is hardly surprising, given that they provide near unfettered access to children in an environment which not only allows but celebrates sexual and sexualized behavior. Made worse, of course, by the long-term objective of normalizing such despicable behavior.

Let’s make one thing clear. The sexualization of children is not normal, and it is a societal crime that there are still those who don’t understand that events like “Drag Queen Story Hours” will — at the very least — expose innocent children to drastically inappropriate content and — at the very worst — put them within reach of child rapists.

This has to end before more children are needlessly put in harms way.

Ian Haworth is an Editor and Writer for The Daily Wire. Follow him on Twitter at @ighaworth.

The views expressed in this piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

