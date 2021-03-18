https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/after-receiving-full-vaccinations-supreme-court-meets-person-first-time-over?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The justices of the Supreme Court met in person this week for the first time since early March 2020, having conducted phone-in hearings for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A court spokeswoman confirmed that the nine justices met face-to-face on Friday, the first time they had done so since Mar. 6 of last year.

All of the justices have been fully vaccinated against the SARS-Cov-2 virus. The face-to-face meeting is “in keeping with recently released CDC guidelines regarding indoor gatherings of fully vaccinated people,” the court spokeswoman said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

