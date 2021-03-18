https://thenewamerican.com/angel-mom-seeks-filibuster-of-biden-amnesty/

In this interview with The New American magazine’s Senior Editor Alex Newman, “Angel Mom” Agnes Gibboney explains how her son was murdered by a previously deported illegal immigrant gangbanger. As the founder of Angel Families of America, Gibboney–herself an immigrant to the United States–is hoping to ensure a filibuster of the Biden-Democrat amnesty scheme for illegal immigrants. She also says that illegal immigrants should not be rewarded and that the border must be made secure.

