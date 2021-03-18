https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/18/another-scalp-collected-alexi-mccammond-has-decided-to-part-ways-with-teen-vogue/

Welp.

Alexi McCammond announced she’s decided to “part ways” with Teen Vogue and won’t take over as editor in chief:

Great job, woke mob:

“Another scalp collected”:

Keep in mind, she was 17 at the time of the offensive tweets:

“Hope” things change won’t get it done:

If you didn’t know what “cancel culture” was before, now you do:

Welcome to the new reality though:

Nope:

And who did this help?

