https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/18/another-scalp-collected-alexi-mccammond-has-decided-to-part-ways-with-teen-vogue/

Welp.

Alexi McCammond announced she’s decided to “part ways” with Teen Vogue and won’t take over as editor in chief:

Hey there: I’ve decided to part ways with Condé Nast. Here is my statement about why – pic.twitter.com/YmnHVtZSce — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) March 18, 2021

Great job, woke mob:

The staff of Teen Vogue successfully blocked an extremely well qualified Black woman from becoming its next editor in chief over tweets from when she was a teen that she apologized for years ago. https://t.co/0tpA4wuQro — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) March 18, 2021

“Another scalp collected”:

another scalp collected https://t.co/1Cna8nSqMX — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 18, 2021

Keep in mind, she was 17 at the time of the offensive tweets:

Her tweets were appalling. Totally unacceptable. She was also 17 years old. She’s 27 now, has apologized and grown. Do we want to be a society that says the worst things you posted on social media in high school follow you around forever? https://t.co/1wXyMq5Qrn — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) March 18, 2021

“Hope” things change won’t get it done:

There is a legitimate debate to be had about how to judge people for actions in the past, to what extent they grow, etc. But I would hope we could all agree that judging adults in professional settings for what they did as a teenager is ridiculous. https://t.co/rAhBDBVfPd — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) March 18, 2021

If you didn’t know what “cancel culture” was before, now you do:

Things that are “cancel culture:” https://t.co/F5HxAsFLUw — Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) March 18, 2021

Welcome to the new reality though:

This shouldn’t have happened. We’re creating a disastrous set of expectations. https://t.co/FARDEW5MqR — Hussein Ibish (@Ibishblog) March 18, 2021

Nope:

This is not the America I want to live in. And it is not the journalism world we should have either. https://t.co/MpQgw2kYk2 — David Mastio (@DavidMastio) March 18, 2021

And who did this help?

I continue to believe that “anti-racist” norms are being enforced in elite spaces in ways that do not actually advance the cause of opposing racism. https://t.co/ZBHNcXeWJh — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) March 18, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

