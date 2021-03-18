http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wxObHq-JWgc/

Showtime is developing a limited series that will dramatize the Capitol Hill riots of January 6 as well as the final days of the Trump administration, the premium cable network has announced. Billy Ray, who helmed Showtime’s The Comey Rule, is set to write and direct the series.

The untitled project will fictionalize the riots from multiple points of view and will include the subsequent FBI and Congressional investigations. No release date or casting has been announced for the series.

Last week, I said I was VERY excited about what I’d be writing/directing next. Also told you Lauren Boebert would hate it. Here’s why: Showtime Series On January 6 U.S. Capitol Assault Set With ‘The Comey Rule’ Duo Billy Ray & Shane Salerno https://t.co/txrfXuUQ9e via @Deadline — Billy Ray (@BillyRay5229) March 18, 2021

Billy Ray has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most prominent anti-Trump voices, regularly using his Twitter account to attack the former president and his allies.

Last month, the Hollywood director called for the “political eradication” of the Republican senators who voted to acquit former president Donald Trump, saying that they must be voted out of office, “hounded” into retirement, or convicted.

Ray recently attacked former National Security Advisor, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (Ret)., describing him as “lazy, stupid & arrogant” as well as “a criminal, a paid foreign agent, betrayer of his oath to the Constitution.”

Flynn was pardoned by President Trump in November. At the time, the White House said that Flynn shouldn’t need to be pardoned because he was the innocent target of a partisan attack as part of the failed Russia collusion hoax.

Ray wrote and directed The Comey Rule, which was adapted from the disgraced former FBI director’s memoirs A Higher Loyalty. Prior to its release, Ray waged a pressure campaign on Showtime to debut the series prior to the November election.

The series, which starred Jeff Daniels as Comey and Irish actor Brendan Gleeson as Trump, received mixed reviews but drew a healthy viewership.

