https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60545a005db3705aa0ac5a79
Instagram’s owner has confirmed it is thinking about creating a version of the platform that children under 13 can use. The move comes as the app faces criticism over the safety of minors online….
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday urged a halt to violence in Myanmar and asked the fellow leaders of Southeast Asia countries to hold a summit on the crisis. “Indonesia urges that the use o…
Philippine police rescued three Indonesian hostages and captured one of their Abu Sayyaf captors when the militants’ speedboat was lashed by huge waves and overturned as they were fleeing government o…
A campaign by the German Health Ministry to supply the most vulnerable with free face masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic risks turning into a scandal amid reports that the officials vastly overpaid phar…