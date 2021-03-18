https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-avoids-the-word-crisis-despite-rate-of-illegal-border-crossings-being-six-times-the-crisis-level-he-set-under-obama

The Biden administration has routinely refused to acknowledge that the ongoing situation at the border between the United States and Mexico is a “crisis.”

“Democrat President Joe Biden’s border crisis is rapidly spiraling out of control as new reporting on Tuesday evening indicated that the number of unaccompanied children being held in detention facilities is more than 300 percent higher than previously known,” reported the Daily Wire.

When asked whether there was a crisis at the border, Biden responded “No — we will be able to handle it, God willing.” Later that day at a White House briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked “at what point does it become a crisis?”

“We had the security of Homeland Security yesterday conveying it’s a challenge,” Psaki responded. “We’re going to approach this without labeling. We’re going to approach this with policy, with humanity, and with a focus on what we can do to keep these kids safe.”

Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has previously described the situation as an “especially difficult” challenge, and has also avoided the use of the word “crisis.”

Unfortunately for Joe Biden, the “challenge” at the border is not only a growing crisis his administration caused and continues to fuel but also one that by his own metrics, it is a crisis of catastrophic proportions.

As James Jay Carafano put it for the Heritage Foundation, “According to former officials in the Obama administration, the standard for a border crisis was 1,000 attempted crossings a day.”

“Who was on the team that set that standard? President Joe Biden — then vice president — and Alejandro Mayorkas, then deputy secretary, and now secretary, of homeland security,” Carafano added.

Given this very standard, set by Biden and Mayorkas under the Obama administration, the situation at the border is far and beyond such a “crisis.”

“When the Trump administration ended, the U.S. was deporting more people than were illegally coming into the country. In less than a month under Biden, the number of people illegally coming into the country is more than 6,000 per day—that’s six times the crisis level as set by the Obama team,” wrote Carafano.

“According to a source with knowledge of what’s happening at our southern border, the Border Patrol, in one day, encountered 4,700 people trying to illegally enter the U.S. About another 900 were observed but not detained. In addition, another 400 were detained and sent back,” he added.

In response to the clear crisis at the border — by Biden’s former standards — “Mexico is reportedly preparing to ‘significantly reinforce’ its efforts to stop illegal immigrants that are entering its southern border with Guatemala as they travel on their way to the U.S.-Mexico border.”

“The Biden administration admitted this week that the crisis on the southern border is projected to be the highest in the history of the Department of Homeland Security,” the Daily Wire report added.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

