https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/joe-biden-slips-calls-kamala-president-harris-covid-speech-video/

Joe Biden on Thursday delivered remarks on Covid-19 vaccinations and only 1,100 people tuned in to watch.

Once again, Biden’s handler Kamala Harris followed him out on the stage in her black pantsuit.

Biden from read a teleprompter for 10 minutes and still bungled his presser.

Joe Biden slipped and called Kamala Harris, “President Harris.”

TRENDING: BREAKING: Former President of Drag Queen Story Hour Foundation and Children’s Court Judge Arrested on Seven Counts of Child Porn

This isn’t the first time Joe Biden has referred to Kamala as the president.

Joe Biden is suffering from dementia and the media refuses to acknowledge his cognitive decline.

WATCH:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

