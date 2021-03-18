https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/dan-bongino-calls-biden-boring-and-disaster-talk-radio?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Dan Bongino, the conservative pundit taking over Rush Limbaugh’s former radio time slot, says President Joe Biden is “boring” and a “disaster for talk radio.”

“Biden, not only do I think is a terrible president in these last few months, it’s just terrible for talk radio,” Bongino said in an interview with Business Insider published Thursday, they same day Cumulus Media’s Westwood One announced he’ll take the weekday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. slot occupied by Limbaugh, who died Feb. 17 from complications from lung cancer.

Limbaugh and his radio show were considered leaders in the conservative movement.

Bongino, who show starts May 24, also said the transition from doing radio shows with Donald Trump as president to Joe Biden in the White House will be difficult.

“It is been a real chore the last few months since we’ve lost a Donald Trump, who has a personality the size of Texas,” Bongino said.

He said about Biden: “He’s boring. He’s just boring.”

“The Rush Limbaugh Show” will continue, using archived segments and clips, primarily airing Limbaugh’s voice, iHeartMedia Inc.’s Premiere Networks, which distributes the show, said in a memo to affiliates, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 18.

