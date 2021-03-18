https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60544bf05db3705aa0ac59fe
A campaign by the German Health Ministry to supply the most vulnerable with free face masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic risks turning into a scandal amid reports that the officials vastly overpaid phar…
In years of going against Israel’s religious and political mainstream, Rabbi Gilad Kariv has learned to handle conflict. The 47-year-old lawyer and father of three is poised next week to become the f…
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Texas man who allegedly stabbed a fast-food restaurant manager Wednesday following a dispute that began over a mask policy….
Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi cited Black Lives Matter in denouncing the U.S. record on human rights, rebuking Tony Blinken and Jake Sullivan….
Writing as someone who was slightly acquainted with the late Mario Cuomo and considered him a substantial political force—not out of place among the many……