Shannon Lee, the daughter of the late martial arts star Bruce Lee, is blaming the Atlanta mass shootings on the term “kung flu,” claiming without evidence that the words lead to “fear and contempt” and inevitably to acts of violence.

Shannon Lee pleaded with people to embrace acceptance and to “embody the end of hate” in a series of tweets on Wednesday. She also invoked her father’s term “oneness” to encourage people to achieve a world of peace.

“This is where ‘kung flu’ leads. You think it’s a joke and that we shouldn’t be so serious about it. But then there are those who latch onto it with hatred and xenophobia and use it to fuel their fear and contempt until it explodes into heinous acts,” she wrote.

It's time to look within and ask yourself, do I want to be at peace? Can I operate from love? Will I stand with my human family and embody the end of hate? You're invited to the family gathering. Please join us. -Shannon Lee

“Kung flu” is a humorous term used to refer to the coronavirus, which originated in China. Many on the left have claimed that the term is racist, while also claiming that “China virus” and “Wuhan flu” are also racist.

As Breitbart News reported, White House press secretary Jen Psaki accused former President Donald Trump of fueling a rise in crimes against Asian Americans by referring to the coronavirus as the “Wuhan virus.”

Police in Georgia have said there is no indication so far that racism played a role in Tuesday’s shooting spree. Eight people were killed when a gunman targeted three separate massage parlors in the Atlanta area. Six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent.

Sheriff Frank Reynolds of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect has claimed the shootings weren’t racially motivated and that the shooter targeted the parlors because of an apparent sex addiction. “He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction,” Reynolds said, adding that the parlors represented “a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate.”

