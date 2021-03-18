https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/busted-sean-hannity-hits-juul-live-television-laura-ingraham-makes-fun-video/

Sean Hannity Thursday evening was taken off-guard during a commercial break and got busted hitting his Juul.

Fellow Fox News host Laura Ingraham poked fun at Hannity during the show’s transition.

Laura Ingraham took a sip of water and made fun of Hannity, “Oh, am I on camera now? It happens to the best of us, Hannity.”

She continued, “Those moments are cute.”

TRENDING: Vladimir Putin Ups the Ante, Challenges Joe Biden to a Live, Public Debate: “Without Any Delays” – Biden Declines

VIDEO:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...