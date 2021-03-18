https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/18/byron-york-points-out-how-latest-white-house-transcript-helpfully-repaired-another-joe-biden-gaffe/

“President Harris” was trending on Twitter Thursday afternoon after Joe Biden delivered some comments about the vaccine distribution during which he gave the VP an accidental promotion:

“President Harris”?

Biden talking about “President Harris” didn’t go uncorrected in the official White House record, however, as the Washington Examiner’s Byron York noted:

The WH transcript people have Biden’s back!

It was bound to happen.

