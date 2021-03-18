https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/california-theme-parks-tell-visitors-no-screaming-heavy-breathing-roller-coasters/

After being closed for one year due to Covid lockdowns, the California theme parks are ready to reopen and they’re telling visitors who pay big bucks to enter the parks: No fun allowed.

California theme parks are telling visitors they are not allowed to scream or even breathe heavily while riding a roller coaster to prevent the spread of Covid.

Theme parks like Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain will be reopening this Spring so the California Attractions and Parks Association rolled out new Covid guidelines and they are absolutely ridiculous.

Aside from the usual Covid guidelines such as mandatory face masks, limited capacity and social distancing, visitors are being told that they cannot breathe heavily or shout:

TRENDING: Vladimir Putin Ups the Ante, Challenges Joe Biden to a Live, Public Debate: “Without Any Delays” – Biden Declines

Ability to limit activities that are known to cause increased spread (e.g.: singing, shouting, heavy breathing; loud environments will cause people to raise voice)

Face covering usage and/or modifications to seat loading patterns will be required on amusement park rides to mitigate the effects of shouting. Additionally, on rides, guests generally face in one direction.

Disneyland will reopen at 15% capacity on April 30.

Knott’s Berry Farm will open in May.

Six Flags Magic Mountain will open to the general public on April 3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

