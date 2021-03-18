https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/18/canadian-father-who-misgendered-his-child-reportedly-held-in-contempt-of-court/

While researching this post, we happened upon a tweet from last year in which a blue-check was talking smack about the United States, and the comments from Americans were hurting his brain:

That tweet aged well, as a Canadian man has now been held in contempt of court and jailed after referring to his biological daughter in court as “she” and “her.” Here’s Toronto’s Jordan Peterson, whose book deal with Penguin literally led some staffers to tears:

Erin Perse reports for The Post-Millennial:

The warrant was issued by a judge for the arrest of a father after calling his biological female child his “daughter,” and referring to her with the pronouns “she” and “her.” [Robert] Hoogland was found to be in contempt of court.

Hoogland is a father to a gender non-conforming biological female 14-year-old who identifies as transgender and prefers the use of male pronouns. Hoogland has repeatedly called this person his daughter, though the court has forbade it.

[Robert] Hoogland opposes his child’s undergoing “gender affirmative” medical procedures, and has stated this opposition again and again, in the hope of saving his child from irreversible harm. The Canadian medical system, the legal system, and the child’s mother press ahead with social and medical transition of the child.

Perse reports that the child’s school as well pushed ahead with the social transition as well on its own initiative.

Note: Quite a few people are saying that Hoogland was found in contempt of court but arrested and jailed for violating court-ordered publication bans. It’s still chilling, though; according to the Vancouver Sun, Hoogland was ordered not to give any further interviews about his child’s case, and a Supreme Court justice “also ordered that a video that contains an interview with the dad that was posted online in the past few days be removed from the internet.”

