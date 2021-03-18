https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/18/canadian-father-who-misgendered-his-child-reportedly-held-in-contempt-of-court/

While researching this post, we happened upon a tweet from last year in which a blue-check was talking smack about the United States, and the comments from Americans were hurting his brain:

I suspect these are the same people who believed the propaganda about how Canada would start throwing you in prison if you misgendered trans folk. Those people aren’t smart. — Parker Mackay (@INTERRO) September 26, 2020

That tweet aged well, as a Canadian man has now been held in contempt of court and jailed after referring to his biological daughter in court as “she” and “her.” Here’s Toronto’s Jordan Peterson, whose book deal with Penguin literally led some staffers to tears:

This could never happen, said those who called my stance against Bill C16 alarmist. I read the law and saw that it was, to the contrary, inevitable https://t.co/zi8vB5x4x0 — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) March 18, 2021

Erin Perse reports for The Post-Millennial:

The warrant was issued by a judge for the arrest of a father after calling his biological female child his “daughter,” and referring to her with the pronouns “she” and “her.” [Robert] Hoogland was found to be in contempt of court. Hoogland is a father to a gender non-conforming biological female 14-year-old who identifies as transgender and prefers the use of male pronouns. Hoogland has repeatedly called this person his daughter, though the court has forbade it. … [Robert] Hoogland opposes his child’s undergoing “gender affirmative” medical procedures, and has stated this opposition again and again, in the hope of saving his child from irreversible harm. The Canadian medical system, the legal system, and the child’s mother press ahead with social and medical transition of the child.

Perse reports that the child’s school as well pushed ahead with the social transition as well on its own initiative.

85% of kids end puberty being completely comfortable with their sex. This father is doing what every father should be doing. Fighting for the long term health of his daughter — Miss Jo (@therealmissjo) March 18, 2021

Back when I watched the full 2017 Senate Hearing you did on Bill C16 I knew you were right – but if I’m honest I wish you’d been wrong… Now it’s enshrined in law with precedent set, terrifying stuff… Can’t say you didn’t blow the whistle… — Jordan Joestar 🐺 (@TheAnimeDude) March 18, 2021

And everyone claims you “misinterpreted” the bill — TROT DOLLA (@troticss) March 18, 2021

Well, I guess in 10, 15 or 20 years we’re really going to see the consequences of this and we’ll know who to blame. But I’m sure they’ll have an excuse ready and another set rules (bandage) ready to apply on top of this. — mikewilsonart (@mikewilsonart) March 18, 2021

And for those thinking surely this will successfully be challenged in court: the courts are being captured into requiring pronouns announced by all parties. Canadian Lawyer Magazine retracted/suppressed an opinion piece challenging the idea after complaints by extreme activists. https://t.co/tVyukPk2Tu — Oldspeaker1 📢 (@oldspeaker1) March 18, 2021

This is the article that was removed upon activist complaint. Rather than allow discussion on the merits (as lawyers should be able to do) or publish a counter argument, they decided to suppress this viewpoint instead.https://t.co/5VzZA11tmU — Oldspeaker1 📢 (@oldspeaker1) March 18, 2021

It’s shocking these Orwellian-esque type stories have little media coverage. Defenders of the ideology that fuels this action claim their critics mischaracterize the potential threat of their views but THIS behavior could only be seen as rational by the thoroughly indoctrinated. — RyflysHigh (@RELEASEdaKRAKIN) March 19, 2021

Great article #ErinPerse and always assumed the end would be in courts, financial penalties and damaged children – what I couldn’t fathom was the lack of government oversight in terms of care – shocked as a pleb to see science ignored & profits driven madness – Sue them all — Brewstermonk (@Brewstermonk1) March 18, 2021

Making such young person take hormones and helping in irreversible body change is totally irresponsible. What about letting them decide once they are adults? — Rasto Kor (@raskeyr) March 18, 2021

Everyone should read Irreversible Damage. Any book that someone says you shouldn’t read is probably one you should grab immediately. — Mike Busch (@Buschman93) March 18, 2021

I ask my kids all the time about what they are learning at school outside of the academic curriculum. I want to know if they are being indoctrinated with ideas that will harm them. I thought I wouldn’t have to worry about this in modern times, I thought wrong. — Libach (@LibachCT) March 18, 2021

Kids may not know to ‘report’ to parents. Indoctrination is just normal school to them. Until we switched to homeschool I had no idea how interwoven it all is. And teachers encourage kids not to share w parents. — Resister of Social Regressivism (@GilleanSays) March 18, 2021

Tragic all around. — Dylan (@dsteelenz) March 18, 2021

Note: Quite a few people are saying that Hoogland was found in contempt of court but arrested and jailed for violating court-ordered publication bans. It’s still chilling, though; according to the Vancouver Sun, Hoogland was ordered not to give any further interviews about his child’s case, and a Supreme Court justice “also ordered that a video that contains an interview with the dad that was posted online in the past few days be removed from the internet.”

