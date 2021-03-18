https://www.dailywire.com/news/candace-owens-thanks-cardi-b-for-being-her-hype-man-on-heels-of-new-show

Candace Owens cheekily thanked rapper Cardi B for being her “hype man” as the “WAP” singer continues to plug clips of Owens’ new Daily Wire show “CANDACE” in a fit of rage over Owens’ criticism of Cardi’s raunchy performance at the Grammys.

“My show #CANDACE is dropping on Friday and it’s already the #1 trending topic in the country,” Owens posted late Tuesday night. “Be sure to subscribe to [Daily Wire] and to send a thank you note to [Cardi B] for her work as my hype man.”

My show #CANDACE is dropping on Friday and it’s already the #1 trending topic in the country. Be sure to subscribe to @realdailywire and to send a thank you note to @iamcardib for her work as my hype man. pic.twitter.com/YNpfZIgmoW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 17, 2021

In another tweet, the “Blackout” author joked that Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, should get a bonus this year from Daily Wire executives for all of the free publicity.

“Wow— Thanks for twice tweeting out the promotional video for [The Candace Show], Cardi!” Owens mocked. “I’ve suggested to [Ben Shapiro] that we rally the DailyWire execs to give you a bonus this year for all of the hard work you’ve done for us.”

Wow— Thanks for twice tweeting out the promotional video for @thecandaceshow, Cardi!

I’ve suggested to @benshapiro that we rally the DailyWire execs to give you a bonus this year for all of the hard work you’ve done for us. ❤️ https://t.co/C7w5uvMnTB — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 17, 2021

“My show doesn’t even drop until tomorrow and it’s already the number 1 trend in the country #Candace,” Owens reminded followers, captioning a teaser for the show.

My show doesn’t even drop until tomorrow and it’s already the number 1 trend in the country. #Candace https://t.co/aUIWH6KM0r — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 17, 2021

Owens and Cardi feuded for hours on Tuesday after the “WAP” singer was irked by Owens’ criticism of her Grammys performance, which included simulated sex acts with another rapper.

The feud blew up when an agitated Cardi posted screenshots of a fake tweet and false blog posts about Owens and her family. Owens shot back that she would “100%” be suing the rapper for the false statements.

The fake tweet made to look like it was from Owens’ account read, “Yes, my husband did cheat on me with my brother. Yes, he said no when I asked to join them.”

“Not you talking about two women thrusting their vaginas together while your husband and brother slap c***s and b***s together,” Cardi posted, captioning the fake tweet. “WELL WOULD YOU LOOK AT THAT !wow.”

In another vulgar post, Cardi insisted the photoshopped tweet was not fake. “This wasn’t photoshopped you was trending the whole day when you tweeted this and it was published on a lot of blog outlets,” the celebrity claimed. “Your right mine sleeps around yours sleeps at yours sleep at your home with your brother C*** BOXING while you tweet me.”

Owens pushed back, “FYI I DO have a brother, a private citizen, who you are slandering right now with this photoshopped image that you are now publicly claiming you saw tweeted in real life. You want to admit you lied now, or get sued so I can expose you as a liar? I win either way.”

The rapper continued to post falsehoods about Owens despite being told that her posts were false.

“Just spoke with my family. I am 100% suing Cardi for that nonsense,” Owens announced. “You can’t just start throwing out wild lies against private members of my family because you’re upset someone called [you] out on your degenerate performance. I‘ll keep you all posted.”

