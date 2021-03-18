https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/543850-cardi-b-and-candace-owens-threaten-to-sue-each-other-after

Rapper Cardi B and conservative commentator Candace Owens threatened to sue each other after the two engaged in a feud on Twitter this week.

The dispute started after Owens on Monday criticized the New York rapper’s performance of her hit song “WAP” at the Grammy Awards on Sunday alongside fellow rapper Megan thee Stallion.

Owens told Fox News host Tucker CarlsonTucker CarlsonThank you for your service, now start respecting the Constitution Overnight Defense: Capitol Police plans to scale back fencing | Flap over Tucker Carlson’s comments on women in military continues | US attempts to restart North Korea talks Marine unit apologizes for tweets on Tucker Carlson remarks MORE that the performance was a “spectacle” and a display “of blatant nudity and sexualization.”

Cardi B later tweeted a clip from the show and sarcastically thanked the conservative commentator on social media.

“Matter fact I’m just going to thank Candy,” Cardi B wrote in a since-deleted post, according to Vulture. “She put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales.”

“Wow. Imaging if ‘WAP’ caused the downfall of the American empire and not North Korea bomb threats, terrorism, racism, or bad government?” the rapper also tweeted.

Wow .Imagine if wap caused the downfall of the American empire and not North Korea bomb threats , terrorism, racism or bad government? !! THAT WOULD BE SO ICONIC !!! STREAM UP / WAP https://t.co/raiJhaw9JU — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

Owens responded to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s comments on Tuesday, claiming that she takes “issue with you being used to encourage young women to strip themselves of dignity.”

I don’t work for Fox News, Belcalis, nor do I take issue with you having success.

I take issue with you being used to encourage young women to strip themselves of dignity.

Men typically treat women how they treat themselves.

You know that. https://t.co/1BZQOVTR6t — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

Cardi B later tweeted in response that “I don’t know why Candy is so bothered by ‘WAP.’ I was just inspired by our former first lady,” she said, sharing a censored photo of former first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpA number of Republican lawmakers are saying no to COVID-19 vaccines Former coronavirus testing czar says it’s ‘very important’ for Trump to encourage followers to get vaccinated The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the National Shooting Sports Foundation – Biden: Back to ‘normal’ still means ‘beat the virus’ MORE. The tweet has also since been deleted.

The women continued trading barbs on social media this week, with Cardi B sharing several tweets that purported to show Owens saying that her husband had an affair with her brother.

Owens maintained that the tweets were photoshopped and threatened to sue the rapper for slander against her brother.

The rapper later threatened in a since-deleted tweet to countersue Owens for alleging that she shared fake or edited photos.

“Just spoke with my family. I am 100% suing Cardi for that nonsense. You can’t just start throwing out wild lies against private members of my family because you’re upset someone called your out on your degenerate performance,” Owens tweeted on Tuesday.

I am literally laughing out loud.

Cardi. My dear.

That is clearly a photoshopped tweet. Only one of us has a husband that sleeps around. https://t.co/Mq7gbUFSDj — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

Yes. Just spoke with my family. I am 100% suing Cardi for that nonsense. You can’t just start throwing out wild lies against private members of my family because you’re upset someone called your out on your degenerate performance.

I‘ll keep you all posted. https://t.co/v2aisvQiOG — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

Owens also shared a 13-minute video on Instagram, continuing to criticize Cardi B’s performance and her attacks on social media.

Cardi B has been a vocal critic of former President Trump Donald TrumpBorder surge scrambles Senate immigration debate GOP looks to measures barring trans athletes to rally voters House GOP holdouts muddle Trump vaccine message MORE. After initially backing Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBriahna Joy Gray discusses minimum wage hike’s exclusion from COVID-19 bill Amazon union battle comes to Washington Sanders signals he expects to use reconciliation for infrastructure MORE (I-Vt.) in the Democratic presidential primary, she called on her supporters to vote for President Biden Joe BidenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Forget about comity in Congress Border surge scrambles Senate immigration debate GOP looks to measures barring trans athletes to rally voters MORE in the general election against the former president.

