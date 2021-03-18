https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/cdc-updates-school-classroom-social-distance-guidelines-6-feet-3-feet?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that it is updating its physical distancing guidelines for children in schools by reducing the space between them from 6 feet to 3 feet.

The agency said the update was made in response to new data and recommended 3 feet with some qualification – including that each student is wearing a mask, according to CNN.

The CDC also on Friday will release three new studies it says support the update, the cable TV and digital news outlet also said.

The update comes amid a push across the country to get children back into classrooms after essentially a year of remote and limited in-class instruction.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

