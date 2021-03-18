https://www.theblaze.com/news/cellphone-video-captures-driver-ramming-his-truck-into-a-man-after-a-bar-fight

Cellphone video captured a violent attack when a driver rammed his truck into a man that he had fought inside a restaurant after a careless bump.

The shocking video came from an incident in Utica, Michigan, on Wednesday night.

A witness in the parking lot of a Dave & Buster’s restaurant recorded the attack on his cellphone. The video shows a white truck ram into a man walking alongside a building. He pins the man against the building and then drives away.

Police said that the two man had gotten into an altercation inside the restaurant after one bumped the other.

That led to a disagreement which led to a fight inside the restaurant. Police said that employees of the establishment made both men leave the restaurant.

The disagreement continued outside where one man rammed his truck into the other, pinning him against the building.

The victim was not seriously injured and can be seen running away after the attack in the video.

Utica Det. Sgt. Greg Morabito told WDIV-TV that the police have few leads in the case and are seeking help from the public to identify the driver of the truck.

Police released screenshots from security video inside the restaurant. They believe the man had a woman and a child in a stroller with him in the truth based on those screenshots.

“I want them to look at everything and maybe somebody is going to recognize the truck or the man or his whole family. Somebody will be able to piece it together and tell me where he is or who he is,” said Morabito.

“This guy is, in my opinion, dangerous. The public should not confront him. If they know who he is, they can call the Utica Police Department,” Morabito continued. “We just want the information where he is, who he is and the more I can locate him. And hopefully I can solve this case and bring this guy justice.”

