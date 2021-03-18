https://www.dailywire.com/news/child-court-judge-ex-head-of-lgbt-group-that-promoted-drag-queen-story-hour-arrested-on-child-porn-charges

A Wisconsin Children’s Court judge, who previously headed up an LGBTQ organization that fundraised for “drag queen story hour” among other programs, was arrested Tuesday on “tentative” charges of possession of child pornography, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Brett Blomme “was taken into custody by special agents with the state Division of Criminal Investigation ‘following an investigation into multiple uploads of child pornography through a Kik messaging application account in October and November 2020,’” the Journal-Sentinel reports, citing a statement.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice reportedly began an investigation into Blomme after receiving a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the complaint, which also alleges that Blomme shared child pornography with other Kik users through private chats and messaging groups on 27 separate occasions. The complaint lists descriptions of the videos, which are both graphic and disturbing. Some of the videos involve toddlers and other very young children.

“A 44-page search warrant filed Friday by a DCI special agent said investigators found Blomme, using the name ‘dommasterbb,’ uploaded 27 videos and images containing child pornography,” the Journal-Sentinel noted. “The special agent sought permission to search Blomme’s courtroom, chambers, houses in Milwaukee and Dane counties and his 2017 Audi.”

Kik, a social media platform that features short videos, provided authorities with several IP addresses associated with “dommasterbb.” Two of those addresses were associated with a “Milwaukee County government building.”

“This investigation was led by the Wisconsin DOJ DCI, with assistance from investigators with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office,” according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. “Special assistance was received from the following agencies in executing the search warrants: Wauwatosa PD; Cottage Grove PD; Racine County Sheriff; Brookfield PD; Waukesha County Sheriff; and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Blomme, the Journal-Sentinel reports, was “elected to the court in the spring 2020 election, defeating incumbent Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Paul Dedinsky, an appointee of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. In that contest, the state Democratic Party donated more than $10,000 to Blomme’s campaign.” Blomme offered himself as the “progressive alternative” to Dedinksy.

Before then, Blomme served on the city’s board of zoning appeals, and also as the “full-time head” of the Cream City Foundation, an LGBTQ activist organization that promoted “drag queen story hour” in Milwaukee.

“Drag Queen Story Hour is just what it sounds like – drag queens reading stories to children in libraries, schools, and bookstores,” the Cream City Foundation noted on its website promoting the events in 2019, during Blomme’s tenure. “DQSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models.”

“The email that shared and downloaded the videos was used to communicate multiple times with the Cream City Foundation, according to the complaint,” according to Wisconsin Right Now. “The email account also exchanged emails with a printer requesting the return address for envelopes as Blomme for Judge.”

Criminal charges are expected to be filed against Blomme this week.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

