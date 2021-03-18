https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/china-envoy-threatens-firm-actions-response-us-interference-chinas-internal-affairs/

Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Japan and South Korea earlier this week and said the US will continue to work toward denuclearization and to counter China’s growing “coercion and aggression” in Asia.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned Joe Biden against “causing a stink” if the US wants to “sleep in peace” as Blinken visited the region earlier this week.

Secretary Blinken and National Security adviser Jake Sullivan then met with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage, Alaska on Thursday.

Blinken’s meeting with China’s top diplomat went south quickly on Thursday evening.

“We will … discuss our deep concerns with actions by China, including in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyber attacks on the United States, economic coercion of our allies,” Blinken said in a public rebuke, according to Reuters.

“Each of these actions threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability,” Blinken said.

In talking points that mirror the Democrat party, the Chinese diplomat blasted the US for “poor treatment of minorities” and told Blinken the US should handle its own affairs and China its own.

Reuters reported:

In lengthy response to the U.S. opening statements, Yang hit back, accusing the United States of using its military might and financial supremacy to pressure countries and of abusing national security to threaten the future of international trade. He said Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan were all inseparable parts of Chinese territory and China firmly opposed U.S. interference in its internal affairs. Yang said human rights in the United States were at a low point with Black Americans being “slaughtered” and added that the United States should handle its own affairs and China its own. Yang said it was necessary to abandon a “Cold War mentality,” and confrontation and added: “The way we see the relationship with the United States is as President Xi Jinping has said, that is we hope to see no confrontation, no conflict, mutual respect and win-win cooperation with the United States.”

AFP reported that China’s envoy then threatened “firm actions” in response to “US interference” in its internal affairs.

#BREAKING China envoy threatens “firm actions” in response to “US interference” pic.twitter.com/uaUaVHjRVA — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 18, 2021

