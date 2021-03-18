http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Dd9jHS46pSo/

Diplomatic representatives of the People’s Republic of China lectured the U.S. administration about America’s “long history of killing blacks” during the first bilateral meeting between the two nations in Joe Biden’s presidency in Anchorage, Alaska.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Jennifer Psaki said that the U.S. expected a “frank” conversation in which the administration would raise concerns about China’s abuses of human rights and suppression of democracy in Hong Kong.

But according to Jennifer Jacobs, the senior White House reported for Bloomberg News, China responded in kind. “Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi says the US has deeply rooted human rights problems—long history of killing of Blacks—and urges US to do better on human rights issues,” she reported.

At meeting with Chinese delegation in Alaska, @SecBlinken says US intends to discuss cyber attacks, Xinjiang, Hong Hong, Taiwan. Blinken criticizes China for taking some actions that “threaten the rule based order that maintain global stability.” — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 18, 2021

“We do not seek conflict,” Biden national security adviser @JakeSullivan46 tells the Chinese delegation at meeting in Alaska, “but we welcome stiff competition.” — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 18, 2021

US and China bear great resposibility in world’s stability and peace, Yang Jiechi, a top Chinese diplomat, tells @JakeSullivan46 and @SecBlinken. He says US has American style democracy; China has its own style of democracy. But both share interest in climate, economic recovery. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 18, 2021

CHINESE delegation lectures @SecBlinken and @JakeSullivan46. Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi says the US has deeply rooted human rights problems—long history of killing of Blacks—and urges US to do better on human rights issues. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 18, 2021

Frosty opening to Biden delegation mtg with China. US is the champion of cyber attacks, doesn’t represent global public opinion, and has history of killing blacks, Yang Jiechi tells @JakeSullivan46 and @SecBlinken. Yang says their opening remarks weren’t normal; mine neither. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 18, 2021

China has criticized the U.S. over racial issues in the past, often echoing the same criticisms made by the American left. In October, during the U.S. election and in the aftermath of the Black Lives Matter riots, China joined other autocratic nations in condemning the U.S. for “systemic racial discrimination.”

A year ago, China issued a “human rights report” to deflect criticism in the annual U.S. State Department report on human rights. (Breitbart News was named in China’s report.)

The U.S. delegation was led by Secretary of State Tony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is How Not to Be a Sh!thole Country: Lessons from South Africa. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

