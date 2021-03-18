https://www.dailywire.com/news/china-plans-to-press-biden-to-reverse-trumps-policies-during-meeting-in-alaska-report

Communist China is reportedly planning to push the Biden administration in Alaska on Thursday to end the policies that former President Donald Trump implemented to hold China accountable.

The meeting will be the first in-person meeting between senior Chinese officials and senior officials from President Joe Biden’s administration.

“Yang Jiechi, a member of the Communist Party ruling body, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi plan to urge Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan to drop sanctions and restrictions on Chinese entities and individuals put in place by the Trump administration,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “The measures China wants reversed include limits on American sales to Chinese firms such as its telecommunications company Huawei Technologies Co. and chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.; visa restrictions on Communist Party members, Chinese students and state-media journalists; and closure of the Chinese Consulate in Houston.”

Daniel Russel, a former Obama State Department official, told The Wall Street Journal that China believes that they have momentum on their side and they believe the West is now in decline.

“China feels that it has the wind at its back, that the East is rising and the West is fading,” Russel said.

China’s Foreign Ministry said that the meeting was the Biden administration’s idea. The report said that Biden officials believe that “China will try to use the climate issue to get the U.S. to back off in other areas.” The Biden administration is expected to raise issues that it has with China during the meeting.

Nowhere in the report did it indicate that the Biden administration was looking to hold China accountable for the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed millions of people and caused massive economic damage across the world.

China lied about the coronavirus pandemic, attempted to cover it up, withheld information that could have allowed for the pandemic to be contained, and has hampered efforts to discover the true origins of the pandemic.

Biden has shown throughout his career an ambivalence about the threat that China poses to the United States, which most national security experts believe is by far the greatest threat the country faces.

“I believed then and I’m even more convinced now that a rising China is an incredibly positive development for not only China, but the United States and the rest of the world,” Biden said in 2011. That same year, Biden also said, “I would suggest that there’s no more important relationship that we need to establish on the part of the United States than a close relationship with China.”

“We welcome, encourage and see nothing but positive benefits flowing from direct investment in the United States from Chinese businesses and Chinese entities,” Biden said in 2011, adding a few days later, “It is in our self-interest that China continue to prosper.”

Biden later penned an op-ed in The New York Times titled, “China’s Rise Isn’t Our Demise.”

During his last year in office as vice president, Biden said Obama’s administration was “not trying to ‘contain China,’” because “growth in China is overwhelmingly in our interest.”

On the campaign trail, Biden suggested that China could not “eat our lunch” and claimed “they’re not competition for us.” Biden did not include China as one of the three biggest trouble spots in the world and repeatedly refused to call China an opponent.

