‘Climate Czar’ John Kerry was busted this week for flying First Class from Boston to Washington, DC without a face mask, with other passengers noticing the Biden official was neither eating nor drinking while flaunting the federal rules.

“We require masks on board our aircraft and are looking into this,” posted the airline on social media.

“Feels like there’s some St. Patrick’s day ‘malarkey’ afoot on Twitter. Let’s be clear: If I dropped my mask to one ear on a flight, it was momentary. I wear my mask because it saves lives and stops the spread. It’s what the science tells us to do,” claimed Kerry.

“I guess we can say it’s better that John Kerry finally decided to fly commercial as opposed to jetting around in Gulfstreams all around the world when he’s trying to supposedly solve the climate crisis,” said Sen. Tom Cotton.

“If they’re going to impose rules on the American people – they should try to follow those rules as well,” he added.

“Exclusive: Biden’s @ClimateEnvoy John Kerry, took off his mask as he settled into a book in his first-class seat just before takeoff today on an @AmericanAir flight Boston to DC. He was not eating, nor drinking. He was simply flaunting Biden’s mandatory mask policy,” posted a fellow passenger.

