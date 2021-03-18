https://www.chicksonright.com/blog/2021/03/18/breaking-court-denies-8-million-to-family-of-the-walking-dead-stuntman-who-died-on-set/

OPINION | This article contains political commentary which reflects the author’s opinion.

The Georgia Court of Appeals denied claims that the folks of stuntman John Bernecker were barred by the Workers’ Compensation Act, according to Fox News.

Bernecker’s parents were looking for an $8 million dollar payout.

Bernecker’s family sued AMC Networks.

They also sued Stalwart Films and others in Gwinnett County State Court.

The professional stuntman died at the age of 33.

Bernecker died from a head injury he received performing a fall from a balcony that was 25 feet in the air.

Bernecker’s parents’ attorneys argued that those that produced the show skimped out on safety precautions.

A civil jury hearing the case awarded Bernecker’s parents $8 million from Stalwart Films and others it found to be at fault.

Jeffrey Harris believes the appeals court was in error.

He plans to ask the Georgia Supreme Court to review the decision.