https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/state-covid-response-ranked

We’re a little over a year into the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s time to see how the states have fared.

Filling in for Glenn Beck on the radio program, “Stu Does America” host Stu Burguiere ranked states on their performances when it comes to the economy, freedom, and of course, the pandemic itself. Some states, such as Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New York, performed exactly as we expected. But many of the results are very surprising.

Watch the video below to find out which states did the best and which did the worst:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

