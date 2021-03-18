https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/cuomo-staffer-says-he-joked-about-mounting-her-dog?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

One of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment accusers claims that, in addition to the allegations she has already leveled at him, Cuomo once joked about sexually mounting her in the manner of a dog.

Lindsey Boylan told the New Yorker that in 2018 Cuomo brought out his new puppy at a meeting. The dog attempted to jump on Boylan, after which Cuomo “joked that if he were a dog, he would try to ‘mount’ her as well,” the New Yorker said Boylan claimed.

“I remember being grossed out but also, like, what a dumb third-grade thing to say,” Boylan told the magazine.

Cuomo has denied any substantial wrongdoing amid the allegations, though he has offered an apology for any “pain [he] caused” due to conduct he may have carried out in the past.

